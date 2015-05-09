Hughes enjoys 'exceptional' Stoke display

Mark Hughes hailed Stoke City's 3-0 victory over Tottenham as one of their best in the Premier League this season.

Stoke controlled proceedings throughout the clash at the Britannia Stadium and got their rewards thanks to goals from Charlie Adam, Steven N'Zonzi and Mame Biram Diouf.

Victory sees Stoke equal their best points total in the Premier League of 50 - a tally they achieved last season - and Hughes believes reaching the milestone in the this campaign is a bigger achievement.

"I thought from start to finish our level of performance was really high," said Stoke boss Hughes.

"The quality of our play was exceptional, certainly in the first half where we dominated a really good Spurs side.

"I didn't think we allowed them to get a foothold. Overall we were very comfortable, we scored at very good times and I am delighted to have achieved 50 points again.

"We did it last year, but it's under different circumstances.

"It's been difficult season with key players missing for long periods and we've been able to overcome that, so that's more satisfying as a group than what we achieved last year.

"Now we've got two games which we'll try and maximise what points we can get."

Stoke travel to already relegated Burnley next week, before hosting Liverpool in Steven Gerrard's farewell match on the final day.