Hughes: N'Zonzi is focused on the new season

The midfielder is reported to have requested a transfer amid speculation linking him with a move to join former boss Tony Pulis at Crystal Palace.

However, Hughes says he has now cleared the air with the Frenchman and is looking forward to 2014-15.

"Steven's had a great pre-season," Hughes is quoted as saying by The Sentinel.

"He's looked really sharp and looks in a good place.

"He's enjoying his football at the moment and we're enjoying what he's producing.

"He's like the rest of us, he wants the real stuff to start now.

"What happened, happened. There is nothing untoward, it's over now. We move on and focus on the business of winning games for Stoke."

Stoke begin their Premier League campaign season against Aston Villa on Saturday.