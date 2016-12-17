Hughes: Vardy challenge was a clear red card

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says Leicester City are wrong to complain about a "clear" red card for Jamie Vardy.

Vardy was controversially sent off after 28 minutes of the 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The striker initially left the ground as he slid in to challenge Mame Biram Diouf, but then appeared to win the ball cleanly and was stunned when referee Craig Pawson brandished a red card.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri was furious with Pawson at half-time, but Hughes cannot understand why.

"I have seen it and it was a two-footed challenge," Hughes said.

"The lad left the floor and I don't know what they are complaining about. From my point of view it was clear."

Stoke quickly raced into a two-goal lead following Vardy's dismissal, but 10-man champions Leicester fought back with goals in the last 16 minutes from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey.

That left Stoke without a win in three Premier League matches after a collapse that replicated last season's home game against Leicester, where they also lost a two-goal advantage.

Hughes continued: "Leading 2-0 it was well deserved, we were good value for that lead and were in good shape. You have to get the job done and we didn't do that.

"They came at us and that is why they were champions last year. In the end we were lacking that spark and energy and they took advantage of that.

"You think it should be a straightforward second half, but we made it difficult and allowed them to get back into the game.

"We are in decent shape, but this game should have been won. We have big games ahead of us but you have to test yourself against them at some stage of the season."