Hughton pleased with Norwich reaction

The hosts took the lead early in the second half as Steven Whittaker rode several challenges before shooting against the post and burying his own rebound.

However, two quick strikes from Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman had Hughton’s side chasing the game before, with just under 20 minutes to go, Ricky van Wolfswinkel headed an equaliser.

The manner of the fightback earned high praise from Hughton.

"We certainly showed drive to get back into the game," said the Norwich boss.

"We had good chances ourselves and having taken the lead in the second half, I think we needed a longer period to get back into it. However, we soon found that we were 2-1 down and then we look at the character of our players.

"I think it's a fair result. It was a tight and difficult game in which they (Everton) showed great quality with what is arguably their best XI.

"They moved the ball around very well and caused us a lot of problems.

"The satisfying thing is that we were up against a full-strength Everton side. Robert Snodgrass pulled out only today; we were missing Leroy Fer, Anthony Pilkington and Sebastian Bassong too.

"We've got more scope with the squad we've got, and taking that into consideration the lads put a great effort in."

Van Wolfswinkel, a recent acquisition from Sporting Lisbon, captured the imagination of the club’s fans during pre-season and Hughton has called upon his midfielders and wingers to provide the striker with the service he deserves.

He added: "We've got to make sure that with the strikers we do have we provide them with a service.

"What Ricky gives us is a willing runner up front, whatever formation. He always gives us an opportunity to score goals."