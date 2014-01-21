Hughton wants a more 'selfish' Van Wolfswinkel

The Dutchman has only registered one Premier League goal since completing a reported £8.5million deal from Sporting Lisbon in the close-season, with that strike coming on the opening day of the campaign against Everton.

Van Wolfswinkel has been hindered by a foot injury, limiting him to just nine starts in the top flight.

His personal struggles have been a factor in Norwich, who also brought in Gary Hooper from Celtic prior to the season, managing just 18 goals from 22 Premier League games.

Hughton believes Van Wolfswinkel needs to take a single-minded approach in order to replicate the form that made him a success in the Primeira Liga.

"Possibly he can try to do too much in other areas of the field and maybe he has to be more selfish in the box," said Hughton.

"But what you have to remember with Ricky is that right now if he had not had his injury problems, he would be in full flow.

"Of course, it is a concern about the strikers. We want to be winning football matches but I know Ricky and Gary are working so hard.

"The money we paid will always mean there is pressure on him. We just have to get the formulas right."