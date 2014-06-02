Hulk credits Scolari for strong team unity

Scolari was the man in charge when Brazil last tasted FIFA World Cup success in 2002, and is charged with the task of delivering glory on home soil when the 2014 instalment begins later this month.

Brazil had slipped to as low as 22nd in the FIFA World rankings 12 months ago, but they later triumphed at the FIFA Confederations Cup and have since climbed back to a current standing of fourth.

And Zenit star Hulk credits Scolari with creating a strong bond among the squad.

Speaking to FIFA.com he said: "It's not so much about what he says, I think it's more down to the way he is.

"He welcomes the players in such a way that it makes everybody feel right at home and know what's expected of them, be they experienced players or new arrivals.

"For example, he asks us all to come down for lunch and dinner at the same time, and that we all stay until everyone's finished. That ends up becoming a habit and it does a lot of good.

"They're just day-to-day things, but they're vital in helping everyone bond within the squad. Felipao (Scolari), better than anyone else, knows how to strengthen that sense of unity."

Hulk has become a mainstay of Brazil's starting XI, but his inclusion was not always a welcome one in his home country.

However, strong showings at the 2012 London Olympic Games and last year's Confederations Cup has seen his reputation rise in the South American country, something Hulk takes great pride in.

"It's only normal as not many people (in Brazil) knew about me," he added. "Most fans there began to get to know me through seeing me at the Olympic Games in 2012 and then the Confederations Cup.

"So, I can see how there's now a greater level of recognition for my game, which is something that makes me very happy."

Hulk is often employed on the right-side of a front three, and he partly credits his success with Brazil to a strong partnership with Barcelona full-back Daniel Alves.

"For someone like me, who tends to play wide, it can be even better playing alongside an attacking full-back like Daniel," he continued.

"That’s because it gives opposing defenders more to worry about and, as a result, ends up creating more space."