Hull City 3 Swansea City 2: Bowen double makes amends for penalty miss

Jarrod Bowen scored a brace to make up for an earlier penalty miss as Hull City came from behind to beat Swansea City 3-2 in the Championship on Saturday.

The two sides served up a Christmas cracker, with Swansea beaten despite taking a third-minute lead thanks to Wilfried Bony's first league goal in over a year.

Hull had a chance to level before the break when Fraizer Campbell was fouled by Erwin Mulder, the Swansea goalkeeper making amends for the error by denying Bowen from 12 yards.

But with 20 minutes to go Hull sparked a sensational fightback, Bowen finishing at the far post before Tommy Elphick beat Mulder with a looping header after good work from Kamil Grosicki.

Within 10 minutes of their equaliser Hull were 3-1 up, Bowen hammering in an excellent finish, and Nigel Adkins' side held on to the points despite Bersant Celina setting up a grandstand finish.

Hull's win extends their unbeaten run to five league games, with the Tigers moving up to 16th, four places below Graham Potter's Swans, who had won their two previous matches.