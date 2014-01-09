Hull deny reports that Long deal agreed

The Republic of Ireland international came close to joining Hull in the previous transfer window, but the move failed to materialise.

Reports in the media suggested the former Reading forward was set for a £5million switch to the KC Stadium and was due for a medical on Thursday, but Hull have since refuted those rumours.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Contrary to reports in the media this morning (Thursday), the club confirms that it has not reached any agreement with West Bromwich Albion over the transfer of striker Shane Long, and as such will not be conducting a medical with the player today."

The 26-year-old has scored three times in 14 Premier League appearances this season, but has failed to find the net since bagging a brace against Aston Villa on November 25.

Manager Steve Bruce is thought to be keen on improving his forward line as Hull attempt to build on an impressive first half of the campaign.

Hull currently sit 10th in the Premier League, having amassed 23 points from 20 matches.