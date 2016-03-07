Hull to ring changes for Arsenal visit as Championship takes priority

Hull City boss Steve Bruce will ring the changes when Arsenal visit in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday.

The Championship team held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw in the initial game in London, with the winners to play Watford in a home quarter-final tie on Sunday.

But despite the prize at stake, Bruce will rest key players at the KC Stadium as he prioritises Hull's attempts to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

"The priority is the league and where we want to get to," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"We want to be playing the Arsenals and the Chelseas every week.

"There is a whole raft of teams playing in the Championship on Tuesday, there is a full fixture list. If we manage to get through then we will have to move next Saturday too, so it just piles up the fixtures which is a bit of a concern.

"Thankfully the squad that we have got at the moment everybody is fit. Some of the squad have not played since the first game against Arsenal so it will good for them, people like Maloney and Powell in particular.

"In that respect we will be making changes, yes. But there is nothing quite like an FA Cup tie or FA Cup run. Once it gets to this stage there is all to play for."

Arsene Wenger has also confirmed he will make a number of changes for the tie, but Bruce feels that will not reduce the quality of Arsenal's side.

He added: "Whatever team Arsenal put out, there are international players all over the place in the 25-man squad – they are an excellent team."