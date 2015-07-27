Hull sign Ryan Taylor, Sam Clucas

Hull City announced on Monday that they have signed former Newcastle United utility Ryan Taylor and ex-Chesterfield midfielder Sam Clucas.

Taylor, who was released by Newcastle at the end of May, signed a one-year deal with Hull, while Clucas has been given a three-year contract at the Championship club.

After six seasons with Newcastle, where he made 61 Premier League appearances, Taylor was thrilled to have found a new home.

"Delighted to have signed for @HullCity," the 30-year-old full-back and midfielder wrote on Twitter. "Im [sic] now looking forward to getting started. Thanks for the kind messages and here's to a great season."

Taylor played 14 league matches for Newcastle in 2014-15, starting 11 times.

For 24-year-old Clucas, signing for Hull is another step in his career progression with the former Leicester City youth player having risen from Hereford United in the Conference to Mansfield Town in League Two and Chesterfield in League One over the past four seasons.

Clucas played 43 league games and scored nine goals for Chesterfield as they finished sixth in League One last term.