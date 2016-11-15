Hull striker Keane ruled out for up to a year

Hull City have announced that striker Will Keane is facing up to a year out of action due to knee ligament damage.

The former Manchester United forward picked up the injury in the 2-1 victory over Southampton at the KCOM Stadium on November 6.

The club confirmed that the 23-year-old will undergo surgery on Tuesday before beginning a rehabilitation programme that could last up to 12 months.

"Everybody at the club wishes Will well for a full recovery ahead of what is going to be a long road back to action," manager Mike Phelan told the club's official website.

"To lose a player of Will's quality and potential for such a long period of time is a big blow, but I'm sure his determination and mind set will see him through the tough journey ahead."

Stay strong, Will. All the best from everyone at .November 15, 2016

Former England youth international Keane has made six appearances in all competitions since joining Hull from United in August. It is the second time in four years he has required knee surgery.

The news is a major blow to Hull ahead of their league meeting with fellow strugglers Sunderland on Saturday.

Abel Hernandez is sidelined with a groin injury and Adama Diomande is suspended, meaning Dieumerci Mbokani is their only recognised striker for the trip to the Stadium of Light.