Hull's Andrea Ranocchia is enduring cultural problems with life in England

Ranocchia joined the Premier League strugglers on loan from Serie A giants Inter Milan at the end of January, and has been a regular in Hull's starting XI under boss Marco Silva. The 29-year-old has made seven appearances for the Tigers, who sit 18th in the table.

And with the international break now under way, Ranocchia has had time to reflect on his short time in England so far.

"I do struggle with the language, and driving on the ‘wrong’ side of the road was a problem," he told GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

"On the first day alone I went the wrong way down two crossings. I’ve already scraped the rims of my car wheels on the pavements."

The Italian, who lives in Leeds with his girlfriend, also spoke of the things he misses from home.

"I will admit, I’ve been here for a month-and-a-half but I am yet to see the sun. It rains practically every day. I really miss pasta, too.”

Welcome to England, Andrea!

