Abbey Clancy rumbles Peter Crouch for missing Champions League final to watch Britain’s Next Top Model

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show with DJ Nick Grimshaw on Monday, Crouch’s other half revealed a secret he'd have been unlikely to share with the nation.

Clancy is the host of Britain’s Next Top Model, and says Crouch is a big fan of the series – and not just because his wife stars in it.

In fact, Crouchy enjoys the programme so much that, according to Clancy, he watched the final of the reality show instead of last year's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The ex-Liverpool hitman missed the nail-biting shootout eventually won by Cristiano Ronaldo's deciding spot-kick – but was the final of Britain’s Next Top Model one for the ages too? Er, you’ll have to ask him.

Good of @OfficialClancy to reveal @petercrouch's guilty telly pleasure...



pic.twitter.com/irzbLrDeW6

— BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) March 20, 2017

