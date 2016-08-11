Hummels exit will invigorate Dortmund - Zorc

Sporting director Michael Zorc believes losing Mats Hummels will create "a new hierarchy" in the Borussia Dortmund squad and claims the departure of big name players has been offset by new signings.

Hummels returned to his former club Bayern Munich after an eight-year spell at Dortmund, and Zorc admitted the 27-year-old was one of the club's most important players.

But Zorc, who made more than 450 appearances for Dortmund during his playing career, said that he was satisfied the club's signings would ably fill the gaps left by the loss of Hummels, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ilkay Gundogan.

He told RuhrNachrichten.de: "Mats was a fixture in the team, he was the captain and as a national team player, a guide.

"His departure will to some extent sort a new hierarchy, but it can also provide new impulses and stimuli, thus having an invigorating effect on the entire squad.

"We did a lot to persuade the three guys [Hummels, Mkhitaryan, Gundogan] to extend their contracts. That did not work, but I believe we have offset well.

"On one side with young, extremely talented players, but also with the German national team and seasoned Bundesliga professionals, who represent very reliable players for us.

"We have found a good mix. It's fun and there is a desire for more, and the boys have all been shown why we have brought them to BVB."

Dortmund have replenished their squad by signing Andre Schurrle, Mario Gotze, Emre Mor and Sebastian Rode amongst others, and Zorc predicted that the new arrivals would settle quickly enough for Thomas Tuchel's side to make a good start to the new season.

"A good footballer moves along fairly quickly," he said. "It's more about learning our specific principles, our kind of football. Each player gets the time he needs.

"It's also not true that the team fell apart. Yes, we have lost three important players. But I am very confident that we have the necessary patience to compensate.

"Especially in the offensive area we have a lot of possibilities, because we can vary a lot."