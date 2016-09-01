Hummels the man to lead Germany - Rehhagel

Mats Hummels has all the qualities to take over the captaincy of Germany following the retirement of Bastian Schweinsteiger, says Otto Rehhagel.

Schweinsteiger's illustrious international career came to an end on Wednesday as Germany beat Finland 2-0 in Monchengladbach, the midfielder winning his 121st and final cap.

The 32-year-old took over the captaincy when Philipp Lahm retired following the 2014 World Cup, but he announced his intention to step away from the international game after Germany were eliminated from Euro 2016.

An emotional Schweinsteiger played 68 minutes in his farewell and posed for a selfie with a pitch invader wearing a 'Schweinsteiger 7' shirt, before leaving the field to a standing ovation.

The search for his successor has now begun and Rehhagel is convinced Bayern Munich defender Hummels is the right man for the job.

"My wish is that Mats Hummels is the new national team captain," the former Bayern coach told Bild.

"He is a strategist, a guiding spirit – front and back. There is no better."

Hummels – who has 50 caps – was an unused substitute in the friendly win.