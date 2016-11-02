Hundred not out: The numbers behind Buffon's century of Champions League appearances
After making his 100th Champions League appearance, we analyse the numbers behind Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon using Opta stats.
Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon took to the field to play a Champions League match for a landmark 100th time in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Lyon.
Two of those appearances came in finals, but ultimately the Italy legend fell short against AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015.
However, Buffon remains a stalwart in Europe's premier competition and using Opta stats we look at some of the numbers behind his brilliant century of appearances.
100 – number of appearances in the Champions League, still some 60 shy of friend Iker Casillas who holds the record for a 'keeper.
94 – Buffon's tally of matches played for Juve in the Champions League, the most of any player for the Bianconeri.
42 – Of the 100 matches Buffon has played, he has kept the opposition at bay on 42 occasions. Again, Casillas leads the way with most clean sheets on 52.
5 – Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has score five goals against Buffon in the Champions League, more than any other player.
13 – The number is unlucky for some, but Buffon has played in 13 Champions League seasons.
9120 – The amount of minutes Buffon has racked up playing in the Champions League during his distinguished career.
0 – Buffon has never been sent off in a Champions League match during his century of games.
95 – However, he has picked the ball out of his own net on 95 occasions during that time.
