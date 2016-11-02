Hundred not out: The numbers behind Buffon's century of Champions League appearances

Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon took to the field to play a Champions League match for a landmark 100th time in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Lyon.

Two of those appearances came in finals, but ultimately the Italy legend fell short against AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015.

However, Buffon remains a stalwart in Europe's premier competition and using Opta stats we look at some of the numbers behind his brilliant century of appearances.

100 – number of appearances in the Champions League, still some 60 shy of friend Iker Casillas who holds the record for a 'keeper.

94 – Buffon's tally of matches played for Juve in the Champions League, the most of any player for the Bianconeri.

42 – Of the 100 matches Buffon has played, he has kept the opposition at bay on 42 occasions. Again, Casillas leads the way with most clean sheets on 52.

5 – Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has score five goals against Buffon in the Champions League, more than any other player.

13 – The number is unlucky for some, but Buffon has played in 13 Champions League seasons.

9120 – The amount of minutes Buffon has racked up playing in the Champions League during his distinguished career.

0 – Buffon has never been sent off in a Champions League match during his century of games.

95 – However, he has picked the ball out of his own net on 95 occasions during that time.