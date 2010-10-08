Hungary demolish San Marino

Szalai, who has already made his mark with three goals for table-toppers Mainz in Germany's Bundesliga this season, scored the goal of the game when he fired in from 30 metres on 27 minutes.

By then the hosts were already 3-0 up with Gergely Rudolf netting twice.

Szalai completed his hat-trick soon after the re-start and further goals followed for Vladimir Koman, Balazs Dzsudzsak and Zoltan Gera, who fired home a stoppage-time penalty after Carlo Valentini had been sent off.