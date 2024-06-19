Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand

By
published

Here are the Euro 2024 last-16 full fixtures, as things stand: which sides are in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages?

Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand: Germany claimed a big opening win at Euro 2024
Germany claimed a big opening win at Euro 2024 (Image credit: OBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Looking for the Euro 2024 last-16 full fixtures, as things stand? We have you covered.

The first round of group games at Euro 2024 is in the books and it's been a very promising start to the tournament. Germany got the ball rolling with an emphatic win over Scotland on Friday and since then we've seen wins for a number of the tournament's leading contenders, while Slovakia provided us with an early shock when they stunned Belgium

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.