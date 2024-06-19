Looking for the Euro 2024 last-16 full fixtures, as things stand? We have you covered.

The first round of group games at Euro 2024 is in the books and it's been a very promising start to the tournament. Germany got the ball rolling with an emphatic win over Scotland on Friday and since then we've seen wins for a number of the tournament's leading contenders, while Slovakia provided us with an early shock when they stunned Belgium.

The second round of group stage fixtures get underway on Wednesday afternoon when Croatia and Albania meet in Hamburg, but what is the current state of play when it comes to how the Last-16 is shaping up?

VIDEO: Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

The Euro 2024 last-16 full fixtures, as things stand

After the first round of group games, here is how the last-16 currently looks like this:

Spain v Czech Republic

Germany v Denmark

Turkey v Albania

France v Slovakia

Romania v Slovenia

Netherlands v Portugal

England v Poland

Switzerland v Italy

While there is plenty of football left to be played, there would be a few notable absentees for the knockout stages if this picture were to remain untouched.

Scotland are not currently in a qualifying spot and know that they need to improve on their display against the hosts if they are to make the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time ever.

Belgium's defeat to Slovakia puts Roberto Martinez's men on the outside looking in, while England would be up against Poland if things stay as they are and the Netherlands versus Portugal would probably be the headline tie of the round.

It's worth remembering that the four best-performing third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stage, which means the likes of Albania are currently in the shake-up for the Last-16, despite their narrow defeat to Italy.

This picture will change though, as there will be plenty more twists and turns over the next seven days.

