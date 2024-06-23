Euro 2024: Hungary forward Barnabas Varga 'conscious and stable' after horror collison

Barnabas Varga has been confirmed to be conscious and in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital in Stuttgart after being carried from the field in worrying scenes during Hungary’s 1-0 win over Scotland at Euro 2024.

Varga was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following an apparent collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn when challenging to reach a free-kick crossed into the box by Hungary team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.

Hungary players immediately waved for medical staff after Varga hit the ground heavily and did not appear to responsive, with privacy screens held up around him while he received medical treatment. Gunn and Scotland team-mate Anthony Ralston were both briefly hurt in the incident too, but were able to get up after brief treatment.

Hungarian FA confirm Barnabas Varga 'in stable condition' after shocking injury

Szoboszlai ran over to the stretcher-carriers to speed up their entrance to the pitch, after a lengthy stoppage that included a VAR check for a penalty that resulted in nothing, play resumed and the game was completed.

Updates on the Ferencvaros forward's status were not available during the game, but the BBC reported in their post-match analysis that the Hungarian FA had reported that Varga was 'conscious' and 'in a stable condition'.

Hungary won the game in the 100th minute thanks to Kevin Csoboth’s strike at the end of a counter-attack having struck the post seven minutes earlier. The celebrating Hungarian players held up Varga's shirt in tribute to their injured teammate.

Huge respect to Dominik Szoboszlai, who sprinted over to the medical staff, grabbed their stretcher, and made them hurry to his teammate Barnabás Varga 👏 pic.twitter.com/5CDeRyoG6lJune 23, 2024

Scotland controversially had a penalty call waved away late on in the game after Stuart Armstrong was felled inside the box by Willi Orban, and VAR did not overrule the decision given on the pitch.

The result means Scotland are now eliminated from Euro 2024 as the bottom side in Group A.

Hungary must meanwhile wait and hope that their three points are enough to get them through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

