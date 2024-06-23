Euro 2024: Hungary forward Barnabas Varga 'conscious and stable' after horror collison

Barnabas Varga was taken off on a stretcher and to hospital in Stuttgart after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn

Barnabas Varga in action for Hungary against Germany at Euro 2024.
Barnabas Varga in action for Hungary against Germany at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barnabas Varga has been confirmed to be conscious and in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital in Stuttgart after being carried from the field in worrying scenes during Hungary’s 1-0 win over Scotland at Euro 2024.

Varga was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following an apparent collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn when challenging to reach a free-kick crossed into the box by Hungary team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.