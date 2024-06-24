Euro 2024: Hungary issue update on Barnabas Varga condition as UEFA hit back at treatment 'delay' criticism

Dominik Szoboszlai was concerned there wasn't more urgency from medical staff, but UEFA have responded to say protocols were met

The Hungarian FA have issued an update on the condition of Barnabas Varga, after the forward suffered a serious injury during the team’s 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Scotland on Monday evening.

Varga collided with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn during the second half and was knocked unconscious, with medical staff putting fabric screens up on the pitch before taking him off on a stretcher.

The 29-year-old is stable in hospital and is expected to undergo surgery after breaking bones in his face.

The statement read: “Several bones in Barnabas Varga's face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion. Surgery is most likely to be expected. He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!”

Varga’s teammates were visibly distressed by the incident, with Hungary skipper Dominik Szoboszlai visibly angered when he saw that medical staff were not moving quicker to Varga’s aid.

“I was one of the first people there,” the Liverpool midfielder told Magenta TV after the match. I was shocked myself, I tried to put him on his side, which is actually the best thing you can do in situations like this. He couldn't get enough air. I have no idea what the protocol is, whether people are not allowed to run onto the pitch if we need help, but...”

Uefa say “no delay” by medical teams in the treatment of and assistance to Barnabás Varga of Hungary after he was injured during match v Scotland. Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XE1dmj0p7WJune 24, 2024

Szoboszlai was then asked if he thought the response was fast enough.

“I don't think so,” he said. “You could see that it's a huge problem. Everyone was running, I was running - these things add up to seconds. It's not my decision, but we have to change something about it. We have to do it faster, much faster. Everyone knows that seconds add up.”

UEFA have now issued a statement following these comments, stating that the team doctor intervened within 15 seconds of the incident occurring.

"With regards to the medical intervention following the head injury suffered by Barnabas Varga of Hungary, we would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures,” their statement read.

“The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player.”

Hungary’s 1-0 win over the Scots means that they finished third in Group A at Euro 2024 and are now waiting to see if they will be one of the four best third-placed finishers which would see them book a place in the last-16.

Marco Rossi’s side are currently the third-best third-placed side, with Slovenia, Albania and the Czech Republic all having the opportunity to move past them this week.

