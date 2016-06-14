Hungary win a dream come true - Storck

Bernd Storck described Hungary's stunning 2-0 win over Austria in the opening game of Group F at Euro 2016 as "a dream come true".

Adam Szalai and Zoltan Stieber grabbed the goals to secure a potentially vital victory for Storck's side, with their much-fancied opponents seeing defender Aleksandar Dragovic sent off.

And, after watching his side's momentous performance in their first appearance at a major international tournament for 30 years, Storck revelled in the enormity of their success.

"You can see how the fans reacted - that was brilliant," he said, in quotes reported by UEFA.com.

"A dream has come true. We hoped for it, we wished for it. When everyone does their hard work then it pays off."

Laszlo Kleinheisler produced a solid display in central midfield for Hungary, but he too identified a collective effort as the key to the win.

"Today it was a team game - this game was won by the entire team," the 22-year-old said.

"At the beginning we were concentrated and I think we deserved this victory."

Meanwhile, both men hailed Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly as he became the oldest player to appear at a European Championship.

"I would like to congratulate Kiraly and [Zoltan] Gera," Kleinheisler said. "They're a bit older now, [but] I'm very happy to have them in our team."

"Kiraly has been rewarded for the years of hard work he has put in," Storck added.