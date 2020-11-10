Hunt: Chiefs player's don't have Wits like mentality

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes his Amakhosi side are yet to develop the winning mentality which he had instilled in his Bidvest Wits teams over the years.

Chiefs have endured a difficult start to the new season which was further compounded as they succumbed to a 5-0 aggregate scoreline over the two MTN8 semi-final legs against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.

Speaking after the game on the weekend Hunt was asked by the media if he had been able to identify any particular reason behind the poor form.

“I can’t talk like that in the media about those type of things,” Hunt replied.

“You’ve just got to look at the Wits players the last two games (last season) – and that’s the difference, isn’t it? They’ve got the mentality, which, obviously, a team needs. The mentality is what we need. That’s what you’ve got to look for.”

“It was important to try get through it (Soweto Derby) with a positive result. It was always going to be difficult from the first leg (trailing 3-0). We lost another two players again today, so that’s going to be another slog. The window is still open but we can’t do anything there. It is what it is. There’s a lot to work on, I can’t say too much.”