Hunt: It will be a totally different game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is expecting a different game from Simba SC in the return leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final clash in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Goals from Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro and a brace from Samir Nurkovic inspired Amakhosi to a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Tanzania outfit in the first leg at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

Amakhosi have already began their preparations for the return leg as they were put through their paces during a training session on Tuesday before they travel to Tanzania on Thursday.

However, Hunt admits he is no stranger to playing in Dar es Salaam, having previously face Azam FC in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2016 during his stint at Bidvest Wits.

'My biggest gripe in the last 10 minutes was that even if it became 4-1, they could get a sniff. So, it was huge to go there [with a clean sheet],' Hunt told reporters.

'I think we're going to try, if we can score one there then it's really [one foot in the semifinals], but I mean that's going to be easier said than done.

'They'll certainly raise their game, they're a big club and they've got a lot of pride to play for, so I'm sure they'll come out with a huge, different mentality and everything else that goes with it.

'I've been there [in Tanzania] before, we played Azam here and when we went there they were a totally different side, it looked like they had 12-13 players [on the pitch].

'So, it will be a totally different game; let's put this [4-0] to bed, we'll be working on the training and trying to improve the things we can, that's all we can do.'