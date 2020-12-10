Hunt: Nurkovic fit to play but there are other problems

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that striker Samir Nurkovic has been fit ‘for about two weeks’ but other problems are keeping him from returning to the pitch.

The Serbian striker arrived at Naturena before the start of last season and enjoyed a magnificent first campaign for the Soweto giants as he netted 13 times in 31 outings since arriving, but he is yet to feature for Chiefs since undergoing groin surgery back in September.

While the striker has been out, rumours have consistently swirled around the striker’s future with a number of Arab and north-African clubs reportedly interested in a move for Nurkovic.

The club announced earlier this week that he has finally returned to training following his successful rehabilitation. Hunt, however, told a different story in his pre-match media conference saying Nurkovic has been fit for some tine.

‘Nurkovic has been fit for about two weeks now, but obviously there are other problems, so that must be sorted out,’ Hunt said in his pre-match interview on SuperSport TV.

‘So, I mean, he could play but let’s leave it for another day.’

With Chiefs currently serving a transfer ban, the club will be desperate to hold on to their top-scorer from last season.