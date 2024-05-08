Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report

Manchester United players remain convinced that Erik ten Hag will not be in charge next season – and it has been suggested that belief underpins their dreadful end-of-season form.

Things seemed to be looking up for Manchester United when they beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals in mid-March.

But they have followed that up with just seven points from as many Premier League games since then and were only able to eke past Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals on penalties after letting a three-goal lead slip in the second half and surviving the scare of a disallowed goal for a marginal VAR offside call deep into extra time.

Manchester United not ready to sack ten Hag just yet

Crystal Palace destroyed Manchester United on Monday night

Ten Hag was already under incredible pressure even prior to Monday evening’s four-goal defeat to a constantly-improving Crystal Palace,

The Daily Mail write that United’s co-owners Ineos are ‘reluctant’ to pull the trigger on ten Hag before the end of the season.

However, they add that the players are all under the impression that the Dutchman will not be in charge next season as no specific mention has been made of him in discussions the squad have had with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford.

That has apparently led the players to be dismissive of ten Hag’s instructions on the training ground and in matches, much to the manager’s anger and dismay.

Manchester United don't want to sack Ten Hag… yet

A lack of obvious candidates to replace ten Hag who would be available immediately have been a major factor behind the stay of execution he has been given, and ten Hag has continued to be involved in pre-season planning.

Thomas Tuchel has been most heavily linked with the United job if it becomes available, but for now he remains at Bayern Munich and is unlikely to bring forward his planned summer departure while they remain in contention for Champions League glory.

Bayern will contest their semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening having drawn 2-2 in the first leg. The winners will face Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday 1st June at Wembley.

