Sky Sports+ has been announced - in the biggest change to football broadcasting for YEARS

Sky Sports+ is here, giving fans 50 per cent more live sport and every EFL team 20 games a season

Sky Sports have announced the launch of Sky Sports+, a new platform giving fans more live sport – and it's going to cost the same as before.

Next season will see fewer kick-offs on Saturdays at 3pm, meaning fewer games behind the blackout – with broadcasters being the big beneficiaries. Sky Sports customers are set to enjoy over 50 per cent more live sport with the introduction of Sky Sports+, with four times as many matches from the Football League.

