Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe answers whether he could succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager

By
published

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has opened up on continuing rumours he could one day take charge of the Three Lions

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe speaking via The Overlap.
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe speaking via The Overlap. (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has remained coy over rumours he could one day manage England.

The 46-year-old enjoyed quite the managerial rise from League 2 to the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth and has since moved onto pastures new at Newcastle United.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.