Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe answers whether he could succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has remained coy over rumours he could one day manage England.

The 46-year-old enjoyed quite the managerial rise from League 2 to the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth and has since moved onto pastures new at Newcastle United.

Having signed a long-term contract back in August 2022, it remains to be seen how long Howe will remain at St. James' Park, but rumours of an international job have once again arisen.

WATCH | How Eddie Howe Just Fixed Newcastle United

“Talking on the [England] national team, my big memories were watching you [Gary Neville] play for England," began the Magpies boss, The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

"That era was very much me in my early years forming a love with England and wanting them to do well, having that feeling of devastation when we didn’t quite make it over the line.

"I loved that feeling of watching the national team, I was submersed in it. I love England and I hope they go on to win the Euros this summer, and I think they can.

"I love Gareth [Southgate] and I’ve got a real determination for England to win. I’ve never really thought about international football for me, personally. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Image credit: PA)

With the future of Southgate still somewhat up in the air, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Three Lions after the summer.

His contract is due to expire in December 2024 and with huge hopes of silverware this summer at the European Championships, candidates such as Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have been linked with the job.

"There's a fair chance half the coaches won't be here after the Euros. That's international football," Southgate said following the draw for UEFA's Nations League in February.

"You've got to see how the summer goes -- it's as simple as that. I know what we're capable of achieving in the summer, I know what my own benchmark of success would be, after that, I'm not really thinking about anything else.

"We've got to deliver a performance and you've got to make the best decisions for everybody. I won't be in a position to make that decision before the tournament."

