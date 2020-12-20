Hunt: That's pretty much been the story of our season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt felt his side should’ve walked away with maximum points against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys were forced to share the spoils with Celtic after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium.

The draw saw Amakhosi extend their winless run to six matches, which sees them move up to 12th place with seven points from eight games.

However, Hunt bemoans the outcome of the game but feels that his sides are slowly starting to improve.

‘I thought good performance, first-half very good you know. We've had some great opportunities, if you make it 2-0, 3-0 then it's much easier,’ Hunt told SuperSport after the match.

‘The longer it stays at 1-0, they had one chance the whole game and they scored. That's pretty much what has been the story of our season so far. So disappointed but with what we have, you know we're making progress.

‘They [Celtic] got pace, when you have pace in your team, a lot of movement they always going to hurt you on a turnover but we also turned over a few times, we had some good opportunities you know.

‘But obviously you know upfront, it is what it is. The result should be better, we all know that but there are signs, there's certainly signs. But you're getting hurt with every little mistakes it's a goal against you. I understand that in football but you have to work a little bit harder then.

‘We have to be a little bit compact and things like that, all in all certainly we should have got three points I felt it you know but it is what it is.’