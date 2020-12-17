Hunt: We have to try and soldier on

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is frustrated by the constant errors but hoping his side can cut out the mistakes as they prepare for their upcoming clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Soweto giants suffered their third defeat in the DStv Premiership when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The defeat saw Amakhosi drop down to 13th place in the league standings with six points from seven games, having only secured one win, while playing to three draws and conceding three defeats.

However, Hunt admits he is frustrated that his side are giving away goals after another blunder from Itumeleng Khune saw Bradley Grobler find the net after the Amakhosi keeper gave him the ball.

'Obviously, we are frustrated because every week we're giving away a start [to the opponents] and then trying to come back from that,' Hunt said after the match.

'It's something that I don't think I'm used to, but it is what it is and, you know, we've got to stick together and try and soldier on.'

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Bloemfontein Celtic to the FNB Stadium in their next DStv Premiership clash on Saturday, with kick off set for 6pm.