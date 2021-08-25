Hunt: We set out what we wanted to do

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt was pleased with his side's performance against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Chilli Boys earned their fourth point in the DStv Premiership after they held Sundowns to a goalless draw in their second game of the campaign.

Chippa have now moved to the top of the league standings level on points with Sundowns in second place and Hunt felt like his side created enough chances to win the game but felt his side achieve their objective.

"Not a celebration, I just think everybody stuck to the task, that's the most important thing, you know. I mean players came in yesterday, a day before," Hunt told SuperSport after the game.

"Last minute we don't really too much, so ja we stuck to it, we set out what we wanted to do. I thought we had a chance in the first-half, best chance.

"He should've just rolled it across, great chance but they will always have the ball, the quality is there. We stuck to the task."

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor added that although the Chilli Boys are not on Sundowns' level yet, they are working on reaching that level.

"They won the league how many times in a row, that's who they are, the champions leagues and things like that. We're miles away from that but, one day at a time, one step at a time, try to build from there. The most important thing for us is not to concede too many goals and we can try build from that," he added.

"We kept the shape, we kept the distances tight, if the distances are tight, it doesn't matter who you're playing against, you can still have a chance, you know what I mean.

"It's all you can work on, I mean players just came in, one boy don't really know him, I hardly know him, so put him in and ja we go on from there," he went on.

"Obviously they push in, they got the ball, their full-backs ride on, they have players running inside, space is tight. But as I said, if you keep your lines tight you'll be okay. I mean they are a good side, they made it difficult for us.

"But as I said one day at a time, that's all we can do. They've got four points, we need to get to 30 [points] as quickly as possible," he added.