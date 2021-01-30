Hunt: We should've won the game quite comfortably

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt felt his side created enough opportunities to 'comfortable' beat Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers walked away with all three points and the bragging rights in the Soweto derby after securing a 2-1 victory over Amakhosi in the first derby in the DStv Premiership this season.

Thembinkosi Lorch opened the scoring for Pirates in the first half before Siphesihle Ndlovu doubled their lead in the last ten minutes but Chiefs managed to score a consolation goal through a header from Daniel Cardoso in the final five minutes of the match.

Hunt was pleased with his side's display on the day but felt they should've won the game as they had numerous chance, most notably Samir Nurkovic's penalty, which he failed to convert in the second half.

'Ja, we played well, we should have won the game quite comfortably, what more do you want me to say? That's it. I thought we did well,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

'The chances they cleared off the line, I don't know how many they cleared off the line, so we did well you know. That's it. I can't fault the players.

'That's pretty basic in football [to take chances] but you also have to defend better. I thought the second goal was poor from our side, there's only one winner here, we should have won the game,' he said.

'But you're chasing the game, the second goal goes in and it looks bad but we had chances to even make it 2-2, so ja disappointing.

'There's a lot of things I can't say it, let's talk football but we had more than enough chances. In the first-half we should have been 2-0, 3-0 [up], it's the same as the cup game, Khama [Billiat] and [Leonardo] Castro should have scored, we would have been 2-0 up before they even scored a goal, then it's two away goals, it's a different ball game and you end up losing,' he added.

'It's the same [as] today, I mean the goal that we missed there I don't know what happened, Castro, [Samir ] Nurkovic went through before they even looked like scoring. So that was disappointing from our side but I knew we had to score first and we didn't,' concluded Hunt.