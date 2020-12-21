Hunt: We've got to improve defensively

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits that his side have to improve and do better defensively as they look to turn their fortunes around in the new year.

The Soweto giants extended their winless run in the DStv Premiership to six games following their 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi dropped down to 13th place in the league standings with seven points from their first eight games of the campaign, having claimed one win, four draws, while conceding three defeats.

Chiefs have since scored seven goals while conceding 11 goals in the league and Hunt has outlined that his side needs to improve defensively in order to prevent them from conceding and start claiming maximum points.

'We've got to improve defensively. If you want to come out of a rut, you've got to be better defensively,' said Hunt after the game.

'As I always say, rather draw games 0-0 than draw games 2-2. People might say that might be negative, but I don't think so. I think we need to certainly be a little bit harder to beat.

'Like at this point in time, a team gets a chance, like we've had in the last couple of games, and they get the upper hand in the game.'