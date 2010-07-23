Huntelaar expected to stay at Milan

Huntelaar has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer with a host of top clubs in England and Germany reportedly chasing his signature after falling down the pecking order at Milan.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both supposedly keen on the Dutch striker earlier this summer, while Louis van Gaal also expressed an interest in bringing him to Bayern Munich having overseen the most prolific period of his career at Ajax.

And according to reports coming out of England on Friday, Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson was the latest to be interested in a loan deal to take the out-of-sorts forward to Anfield.

However, Galliani believes the 26-year-old will remain with the Rossoneri for now, after failing to tempt a club into parting with the £14 million transfer fee.

"Huntelaar? He will stay with us," Galliani was quoted as telling Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Reports had suggested Hodgson had flown the Dutchman to England on Thursday, with claims the former Ajax forward was spotted at Manchester airport, but Huntelaar's agent reiterated Galliani's sentiments.

"There is nothing new on Klaas. For now, he will remain with Milan," Oosterveer told Calcionews24.com.

Huntelaar has yet to find a club where he can repeat the goalscoring exploits that earned him a reputation as one of the hottest up-and-coming strikers in Europe during a prolific spell with Ajax in his homeland, where he was regularly compared to Marco van Basten and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

New Anfield boss Hodgson is thought to be on the lookout for one more forward to support injury-plagued talisman Fernando Torres, with Serbia international Milan Jovanovic having arrived on a free transfer from Standard Liege.

By James Martini

