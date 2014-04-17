Huntelaar in no hurry to discuss new contract

The 30-year-old's present deal is due to expire in 2015 and Schalke are thought to be keen on keeping the Netherlands international on a long-term basis.

Huntelaar, however, does not believe talks on an extension will begin until after the FIFA World Cup, where he hopes to be a part of Louis van Gaal's 23-man squad.

Speaking to Bild, he said: "I feel good at Schalke, but I do not know what will happen.

"We need to achieve something this season before we talk about the future. It will be after rather than before the World Cup.

"We're trying to win the last four games and at the expense of Borussia Dortmund to finish runners-up.”

Huntelaar has endured an injury-hit campaign, but the former Real Madrid and Milan star has still managed an impressive return of 11 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances for Jens Keller's men.