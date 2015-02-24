Huntelaar poised for Ruhr derby return
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is in line for a first-team return in Schalke's Ruhr derby with Borussia Dortmund this weekend after returning to training on Tuesday.
The Netherlands international striker has recovered from the shin injury he suffered in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid last week and has served his four-match domestic ban.
Huntelaar was withdrawn after 33 minutes at the Veltins Arena against Real after a strong challenge, but there was no serious damage to the 31-year-old.
He has not featured in the Bundesliga since January 31, when he was sent off in the closing stages of Schalke's 1-0 win over Hannover.
A six-match ban was subsequently handed down to Huntelaar, although that was reduced to four on appeal.
Huntelaar – who has seven league goals to his name in 2014-15 - has now completed that suspension and goes straight into contention for Saturday's clash at Signal Iduna Park.
