Huntelaar poised for Ruhr derby return

The Netherlands international striker has recovered from the shin injury he suffered in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid last week and has served his four-match domestic ban.

Huntelaar was withdrawn after 33 minutes at the Veltins Arena against Real after a strong challenge, but there was no serious damage to the 31-year-old.

He has not featured in the Bundesliga since January 31, when he was sent off in the closing stages of Schalke's 1-0 win over Hannover.

A six-match ban was subsequently handed down to Huntelaar, although that was reduced to four on appeal.

Huntelaar – who has seven league goals to his name in 2014-15 - has now completed that suspension and goes straight into contention for Saturday's clash at Signal Iduna Park.