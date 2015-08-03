Hysaj agrees deal to follow Sarri to Napoli

Napoli have completed their sixth close-season signing with the arrival of defender Elseid Hysaj from Serie A rivals Empoli.

The Albania international is the second Empoli player to make the move to San Paolo ahead of the new season, the full-back treading the same route made by Mirko Valdifiori in following coach Maurizio Sarri to Naples.

Hysaj was an integral part of the Empoli side that preserved their top-flight status under Sarri last season, and his arrival was widely expected after he featured in Sunday's 3-2 friendly defeat to Nice.

"We are trying to fill that gap that is still in the defence," he told Radio Kiss Kiss. "I am very happy because Hysaj ensures cover and tactical sense, plus he can play on both sides so that leaves me happy.

"Now we have to insist on more new players, the market is moving both incoming and outgoing, and we'll see what happens.

"We are working to make Naples more and more competitive."

Hsaj is the second defensive acquisition in less than a week, following hot on the heels of Vlad Chiriches - who moved from Tottenham on July 30.