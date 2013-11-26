Hyypia eyes home comforts for Leverkusen

The sides are separated by a point at the top of Group D, with a victory for either enough to ensure their progression to the last 16.

Defeat for Shakhtar Donetsk against Real Sociedad would allow both sides to go through with a draw on Wednesday, but Hyypia feels his charges have what it takes to take secure all three points.

"At home we always play well," the Finn said.

"Of course we want to win (but) it is not only an important game for us.

"We have to work defensively and offensively as a team. Then we have a chance."

Leverkusen will be without winger Sidney Sam, who has scored 11 times in all competitions this season, while defender Sebastian Boenisch is also a doubt having missed training on Tuesday.

Stefan Kiessling, who has found the net in his last two Leverkusen matches, believes his team-mates were overawed when facing the Premier League champions at Old Trafford on matchday one - a game that ended 4-2 to United.

However, he does not feel that will be the case at the BayArena.

"At that time we still had a lot of respect and were very anxious," said Kiessling.

"Since then we have completed many good games. With the support of our fans, we will try our best to win and make sure everything goes in our favour."