I can’t wait to take on Motherwell, says Ross County’s Stewart

Ross Stewart is relishing the prospect of taking on in-form Motherwell after his impressive strike helped Ross County get back to winning ways.

The forward volleyed into the top corner in County’s 2-1 win over St Mirren last weekend to take his goal tally to seven in 10 matches this season.

Motherwell can move second in the Ladbrokes Premiership but County are looking to move into the top six with a first away win since their return to the top flight.

Stewart told his club’s Twitter account: “I can’t wait. It’s obviously been a great start for me and the team as well. We have got two wins under our belt and hopefully Saturday we can add to that and get another victory.

“Motherwell have been flying. We know how good a team they are and we will get them watched and we will be well aware of the task in hand.

“But we have got to be looking to build on our performances. We had a good win last week and we will go down there with a lot of belief that we can get a result.

“If we can pick up points at tough places like Motherwell on Saturday that will go a long way to where we want to be.”