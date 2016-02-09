I could leave Barcelona for Guardiola, says Busquets

Sergio Busquets could be persuaded to leave Barcelona if Pep Guardiola asked him to join him at Manchester City, but he does not expect his former mentor to try to lure him away from Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old broke into the first team at Barca under Guardiola in 2008-09 and has since developed into a key player.

He has not forgotten about Guardiola's role in his successful career and would be honoured to work under the Bayern Munich coach again.

"I have always said there are just two persons who could make me change my decision to stay at Barcelona," Busquets told ESPN.

"One of those two persons is my wife. And she is happy here right now, so I don't think there will be any issues on a personal level.

"On a sporting level, that other person is Guardiola. It's clear that I owe Pep a lot and I would be honoured to work with him again.

"But he knows that Barcelona are my club and it's his club as well. He knows it's best for the club and for me to stay here and I don't think he will ask me to leave Barcelona [for Manchester City].

"I hope that when I end my career, I go down in history as a great team player, who won titles and excelled. I want to become one of the players with the most games for Barcelona."

Busquets has a contract with Barcelona until June 2019.