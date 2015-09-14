'I do not see anyone better than me' - Pato on Brazil's strikers

Alexandre Pato said there is no Brazilian striker better than him, with Dunga set to announce his next squad on Thursday.

The Sao Paulo forward struck his ninth goal of the season on Sunday in his team's 2-1 victory over Gremio, with Pato and Co. sitting fifth in the Campeonato Brasileiro with 12 wins from 25 matches in 2015.

Pato has scored seven goals in Sao Paulo's last 12 league games and said he deserves a Brazil recall, having not represented his country since a friendly against Zambia in October 2013.

Brazil will play Chile and Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers on October 8 and 13 respectively.

"My goal is to return to the national team. There's a selection on Thursday, I have a lot of potential and I am prepared to be selected," he told TV Bandeirantes.

"I do not see anyone better than me.

"I can be there to help. I can play as a false nine, or as a right or left winger, but the decision remains in Dunga's hands. I have tried to help my team-mates as much as I can."

Pato has scored 10 goals in 27 internationals for Brazil, with muscle injuries having seen the former Internacional youth player struggle to reach his full potential in six seasons with Milan.

"The more you play, the more you are in the field and boosts your confidence to play," Pato told SporTV.

"At this point, I am more confident than in other years. I have done my best on the pitch, made goals, but the Selecao is a goal. I want to return to the Selecao as soon as possible."