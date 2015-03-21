'I do what I want' claims Liverpool's Balotelli

Balotelli hit the headlines last Tuesday when he posted a video of himself telling his critics to "shut up" - a post that came two weeks after he claimed "someone doesn't like me" on the social media platform.

And the former Milan and Manchester City man took to Instagram with another mysterious message on Saturday.

"I support Liverpool, no matter what, I support Liverpool - especially tomorrow [when Manchester United visit Anfield on Sunday]," said the 24-year-old.

"But remember: I do what I want, I do what I want, and remember - yes, no, yes, no. Cool."

Balotelli, who has scored just one Premier League goal for Liverpool since his arrival from Milan last August, was omitted from Brendan Rodgers' squad for the trip to Swansea City last Monday.

Officially, the Italian missed the game at the Liberty Stadium due to illness, but the nature of Saturday's video calls into question whether he will return for Sunday's crunch clash with arch-rivals United.