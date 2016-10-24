'I don't know if I will be here on Wednesday' – De Boer unsure on future amid sack speculation

Under-pressure Inter head coach Frank de Boer says he does not know if he will still be in charge for Wednesday's home match against Torino.

Reports in Italy have claimed the former Ajax boss is on the brink of being sacked after the club's 2-1 defeat away to Atalanta on Sunday.

The setback was Inter's third consecutive Serie A loss and leaves them 14th in the table with only 11 points after nine matches of the campaign.

"I don't know if I will still be here on Wednesday," De Boer told reporters after the match.

"It's a difficult time for everyone - and for me in particular - but the only thing I can do is to continue to work hard.

"It's always difficult when you lose three matches in a row but I know that we can improve a lot and we saw that in the second half of this game."

An 88th-minute Mauricio Pinilla penalty condemned Inter to defeat against Atalanta after Eder's superb strike looked to have salvaged a point following Andrea Masiello's headed opener.

As well as their poor start to Serie A since De Boer replaced Roberto Mancini in August, Inter have lost two of their first three matches in the Europa League, but the Dutchman hopes he still has the faith of the club's hierarchy.

"President [Erick] Thohir and [club owners] Suning are not in Italy but they are right behind the team," he added.

"I feel the club's confidence in me but we need a win to turn things around."