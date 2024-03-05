Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino sack stance revealed, with his future in the balance: report

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is once again facing increasing pressure over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 52-year-old has won 17 of his 37 games in charge of the Blues this season, leaving Chelsea 11th in the Premier League table as it stands. His side also lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the recent Carabao Cup final at Wembley, after Virgil van Dijk's extra-time winner, causing even more criticism to head his way.

In what has been a testing season so far for the former Spurs boss, Pochettino has overseen a huge overhaul in a Chelsea squad that is naturally lacking leaders.

The average age of the first-teamers available to Poch is just 23 and high-profile signings such as Mykhalio Mudryk and Noni Madueke have failed to live up to expectations.

Striker Nicolas Jackson has 11 goals in 30 appearances and has shared some of the burden in attack but continued pressure on the Blues to push up the table has often proved too much to handle.

With managers such as Jose Mourinho and Ruben Amorim both tipped to replace him in the summer months, American owner Todd Boehly has remained tight-lipped on the situation.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has however provided a recent update, insisting reports that Pochettino is set to be dimissed are currently wide of the mark.

Speaking on NBC, Ornstein said: “I’m not aware of any moves to sack Mauricio Pochettino.

"To the contrary, Chelsea’s preference would be to move forward with him and for him to be a success, there’s a huge amount for him to play for in these final weeks and months of the season.”

