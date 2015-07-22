'I don't think it'll take long' - Atletico president on Filipe Luis' transfer

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo confirmed Filipe Luis will rejoin the La Liga club soon as he hailed the arrival of Jackson Martinez.

Speaking at a dinner with Atletico's squad on Tuesday, Cerezo applauded the club's transfer dealings so far in the close-season, with Martinez, Luciano Vietto, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Stefan Savic having arrived at the Vicente Calderon.

Filipe Luis is set to become the fifth signing for Atleti coach Diego Simeone, with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho revealing he expects to sell the Brazilian full-back soon.

And Cerezo confirmed the capital club are working to regain Filipe Luis' services.

"Filipe's missing, I don't think it'll take long for him to come in," Cerezo said, according to AS.

"[Guilherme] Siqueira is a great player and he might carry on with us. I'm delighted with the squad, the signings are fantastic and we're going to have a great season."

Filipe Luis played 127 league matches for Atleti before leaving for Chelsea in July 2014 - with the left-back playing a key role in winning La Liga in 2013-14.

Atletico have seen Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Miranda (Inter), Arda Turan (Barcelona), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) and Emiliano Insua (Stuttgart) depart the club on permanent transfers this European summer.

But with the likes of Martinez coming in, Cerezo reckons Simeone's squad can again challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title.

"I think we're building a great team and the players coming in more than make up for those leaving," he said.

Martinez's move to Atleti from Porto mirrors that of a former club favourite - fellow Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

But Martinez was keen to avoid comparisons with his compatriot on Tuesday.

"Falcao is Falcao and Jackson is Jackson; you are a journalist but there are others who are different – it's the same," the 28-year-old said.