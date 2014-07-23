I have nothing to prove, says Hull new boy Ince

Liverpool youth product Ince joined Hull as a free agent earlier this month, following the expiration of his contract at Blackpool.

While the winger enjoyed a taste of the Premier League during a loan spell at Crystal Palace last term, he struggled to nail down a regular place in Tony Pulis' resurgent team, making just five starts.

However, Ince does not believe a lack of action at Palace puts any additional pressure on him to succeed with his new club.

"I've not got anything to prove. I've been given a great opportunity to play again in the Premier League," he said.

"I enjoyed my time at Palace last year, I didn't play as much as I would have liked, but to have that experience and to come here now, I've got a good pre-season under my belt and I don’t feel like I've got to prove myself to anyone."

Still only 22, Ince has the benefit of significant Championship experience, having initially left Liverpool to join third-tier side Notts County.

"I've worked hard to get where I am," he added.

"I haven't taken the route of playing academy football for that many years, I took a brave decision to go and play in League One, I played over 100 games in the Championship at Blackpool and to be where I am now, I'm privileged and it's another step on the ladder to me.

"So no, I don’t feel like I've got to prove anything to anyone, I just have to work hard for my team-mates and try to help Hull City."