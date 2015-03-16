I love to sing opera, jokes United skipper Rooney

The England captain hit the headlines on Sunday after footage surfaced of him being allegedly knocked out by Stoke City defender Phil Bardsley while sparring in his kitchen.

Rooney made light of the incident with a shadow boxing celebration after he scored United's second goal in a 3-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham later in the day.

Taking part in a Google+ Hangout on Monday, Rooney - who was joined by Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera - quipped that there were even more strings to his bow.

Asked who is the best singer in the United squad, Rooney replied: "Probably me.

"Over Christmas a few of the players got up and done a few songs. Quite good actually some of them. Michael's not bad."

Herrera interrupted by turning to Rooney and saying: "No, but you are the best. He's humble, but he's the best."

Rooney was then asked what genre of music he liked to sing. "Opera," he responded, before clarifying: "No, I'm only joking. I like to sing a bit of indie rock."