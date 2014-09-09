I need to play regularly, says Newcastle's Elliot

Elliot is determined to feature more regularly as he seeks to enhance his international prospects with the Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old earned a second Ireland cap in last week's friendly victory over Oman, but has been restricted to limited appearances for Newcastle due to the form of Tim Krul.

Having played in just four matches under Alan Pardew last term, Elliot acknowledges he may need to move on from St James' Park.

"My previous competitive game was with Ireland in May. It's been really tough," he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"I've been a bit frustrated. I've wanted to play - I don't want to get the tag of just being a number two keeper.

"I believe I can play in the Premier League and I want to try and push Tim Krul as much as I can. I've spoken to Alan Pardew about that, and he knows and he's fine about that.

"I've got a good relationship with him, but it's just a case of waiting for my opportunity. Last year was a bit frustrating because I only got a few games.

"You get times when you think, 'Right, I need to play' and that's the thing, the big thing for me.

"I love the club - anyone who has been there knows what an amazing city it is, how fantastic the fans are - but I want to play football.

"I hope it is at Newcastle, but if it's not, it's not. I think after this season, depending on how many games I get, I'll have to look at it and see what happens."