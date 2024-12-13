World Cup 2026: The UEFA qualifying groups IN FULL

Robert Pires draws England out of the ball in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers

World Cup 2026 is coming, with the UEFA qualifying groups decided on Friday 13 December 2024. Unlucky for some, of course.

The tournament will be held in North America, as Canada, the United States and Mexico put on the first World Cup ever hosted by three separate nations. Mexico will become the first nation to have hosted three, while the US will mark 32 years since they hosted in '94: it's Canada's first go.

In another first for the Greatest Show on Earth, the World Cup will be expanded for this edition to a whopping 48 teams from across the globe. More chance of home nations getting to World Cup 2026, right?

Here's how this works. The qualifying group stage will feature twelve groups of four or five teams, with the winner of each group automatically qualifying for the World Cup in 2026.

The second-placed teams will advance to the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners from the 2024/25 Nations League, who finished outside of the top two of their World Cup qualifying group. This is designed to give the likes of San Marino a chance.

Thomas Tuchel will lead England to the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

16 nations from the UEFA confederation will be present at the World Cup in North America – a third of everyone there – with a great opportunity for all home nations. England have been drawn into a group with Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra, giving Thomas Tuchel his first tests as Three Lions boss.

Wales, meanwhile, will meet Belgium once more, after famously defeating the Red Devils at Euro 2016 in the quarter-finals, with North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein making up the rest of their group. Scotland have been drawn into a four-team group, where they will play the defeated team from Portugal and Denmark's Nations League quarter-final, along with Greece and Belarus.

Across the Irish Sea, both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have tricky tests. Northern Ireland face the winners of Germany and Italy's Nations League quarter-final, Slovakia and Luxembourg, while Republic of Ireland take on the winners of Portugal and Denmark, along with Hungary and Armenia.

World Cup qualifying kicks off on March 21 2025 when the next international break rolls around. We won't know the full line-up for the 2026 competition, however, until March 31 2026.

The UEFA qualifying groups for World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: The UEFA qualifying groups

The scene of the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the World Cup, at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland (Image credit: Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Group A

Germany/Italy (winning team from Nations League quarter-final)

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg

Group B

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo

Group C

Portugal/Denmark (defeated team from Nations League quarter-final)

Greece

Scotland

Belarus

Group D

France/Croatia (winner team from Nations League quarter-final)

Ukraine

Iceland

Azerbaijan

Group E

Spain/Netherlands (winning team from Nations League quarter-final)

Turkey

Georgia

Bulgaria

Group F

Portugal/Denmark (winning team from Nations League quarter-final)

Hungary

Republic of Ireland

Armenia

Group G

Spain/Netherlands (defeated team from Nations League quarter-final)

Poland

Finland

Lithuania

Malta

Group H

Austria

Romania

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Cyprus

San Marino

Group I

Germany/Italy (defeated team from Nations League quarter-final)

Norway

Israel

Estonia

Moldova

Group J

Belgium

Wales

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein

Group K

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra

Group L

France/Croatia (defeated team from Nations League quarter-final)

Czech Republic

Montenegro

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Pots

Pot 1

Spain Netherlands France Croatia Portugal Denmark Italy Germany England Belgium Switzerland Austria

Pot 2

Ukraine Sweden Turkey Wales Hungary Serbia Poland Romania Greece Slovakia Czech Republic Norway

Pot 3

Scotland Slovenia Republic of Ireland Albania North Macedonia Georgia Finland Iceland Northern Ireland Montenegro Bosnia and Herzegovina Israel

Pot 4

Bulgaria Luxembourg Belarus Kosovo Armenia Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Estonia Cyprus Faroe Islands Latvia Lithuania

Pot 5

Moldova Malta Andorra Gibraltar Liechtenstein San Marino

Banned from entering

Russia

Schedule