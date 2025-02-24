"I spoke to him in the evening at the hospital and apologised, but more for the unluckiness" John Arne Riise recalls free-kick that broke Alan Smith's leg at Anfield in 2006

Countless Premier League players past and present have been known for possessing a powerful shot – but none, perhaps, can hold a candle on that front to John Arne Riise.

The former Liverpool and Fulham defender had a left foot that regularly drew comparison to a traction engine, and struck fear into onrushing defenders with it during his time in England. The Norwegian's shot was so powerful that it occasionally caused injuries. One infamous incident even saw Riise cause lasting damage to Manchester United utility man Alan Smith during an FA Cup fifth-round clash at Anfield in 2006.

Smith was left with a broken leg and a dislocated ankle after attempting to block Riise's free kick. While not to blame for such an horrific incident, Riise went to visit his opponent that night.

"I think he struggled coming back after that injury”

John Arne Riise of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I spoke to him in the evening at the hospital and apologised but more for the unluckiness of it all,” says Riise, speaking on behalf of BetMGM. “Obviously he knew that I hadn’t meant to hurt him but I felt bad because these kinds of injuries can be really tough to come back from. I think he struggled coming back after that injury.”

Indeed, Smith later revealed that he struggles to walk properly to this day, 19 years later. The former England international did return after the leg break, but his career went in a downward spiral as he struggled to regain the tenacity that made him such an Old Trafford favourite. He later enjoyed spells at Newcastle United, MK Dons and Notts County, before retiring in 2018.

John Arne Riise in 2007

Riise’s shot caused plenty of good, as well as the occasional discomfort, down the years. It even helped him settle in England after the tough-tackling defender arrived from Monaco in 2001.

“I quickly became known for the power in my left leg,” he tells FFT. “I could shoot from anywhere and I had good technique. It’s a good thing to be known for. I scored some big goals, against Everton and Manchester United as well, quite early in myLiverpool career. It made my life a lot easier when it came to joining a new club.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His favourite strike? A ferocious free kick that helped deliver a 3-1 Anfield win during his very first campaign at the club. “I get reminded daily about the Man United goal,” he grins. “I understand why because of the rivalry in England. They had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the time, so it was two well-known Norwegians playing against one another and a lot of people back home were watching that game. The occasion was massive and it was a great goal. I scoured some beauties but that goal put my name out there in English football. I still get asked about it every day.”

John Arne Riise was speaking on behalf of BetMGM. Play the £1million Golden Goals game this season by correctly predicting Premier League scores. BeGambleAware |18+