I still have a few years left in me, insists Rooney

Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney believes he still has a lot to offer for both club and country amid doubts over his future ahead of Euro 2016.

Sidelined with knee ligament damage since February, Rooney's position in the England team has come under threat as Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy starred in March's international friendlies.

With Kane and Vardy, as well as Danny Welbeck and Daniel Sturridge, leading a new generation, many fans and pundits believe Rooney - England's all-time leading goalscorer - does not warrant a starting berth at Euro 2016 in France.

But the 30-year-old, who watched United beat Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, has no plans to walk away any time soon.

"I've still got a few years left I feel," Rooney said in an interview with the PFA's 4 The Player magazine which is set to be published on Monday.

"I'll keep trying to, first and foremost, help the team be successful and if I can score the goals to help achieve that then that'll be great.

"Over the last two years my form for England has been really good, I've scored a lot of goals. The record stood for more than 40 years so to be the one to break it means a lot – and then for Sir Bobby [Charlton] to present me with the award as well, that makes it even more special.

"But it's something I'm looking to expand now, I've got the record and I just want to carry on scoring as many goals as I can."

Rooney added: "I was playing really well before that injury so it could've been different but that's in the past and you have to look forward.

"I think I'm a different player now to what I was then so I don't compare myself – I'm always just thinking about what comes next and making sure I'm at my best for the summer."